Cienfuegos city recalls its 203 founding anniversary

If good things are handmade, then Cienfuegos classifies as such because it was thought, reasoned and created with the full planning of those who founded it with the name of the Fernandina de Jagua colony 203 years ago.

Born on April 22, 1819, its foundation was under the command of Luis de Clouet, and French settlers from Bordeaux and New Orleans.

As the architect Iran Millan Cuetara, director of the Office of the City Conservator, has reiterated, the first thing that stands out is that it is the only city born with the influx of French settlers in the midst of the Spanish domination of the 19th century on the Island of Cuba.

Entirely designed and built in the 19th century, Fernandina de Jagua has since appropriated the most enlightened urbanization principles of the time, so much so that its elegant neoclassical layout, with its regular orthogonal pattern, has become an exceptional exponent of colonial period urbanism, along with the monumental wealth of its buildings, complexes and public spaces that distinguish it, explained Millán Cuétara.

With a rectilinear and symmetrical layout, oriented towards the cardinal axes, the heart of this town has significant sites such as the old Plaza de Armas -current Jose Marti Park-, the foundational core, and the Paseo del Prado, the backbone of the complex, indicated the expert.

Both squares are very suitable for their street furniture and the treatment of green areas, together with their rich construction, with continuous portals from their surroundings, in addition to having specific buildings that are integrated into the harmony and atmosphere of the center.

Many reasons enhance the town, from the good technical condition of the houses and public buildings, as well as the formal and stylistic integrity, under the classical spirit and the permanence in time of the original typologies with which the first houses were built.

Ten years after being founded, the colony obtained the title of town, to later become a city in 1880; but other dates would mark the future of the seafaring city, such as obtaining the category of National Monument in 1995, and already in 2005 said historic center, which includes 70 blocks, was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The group of experts gathered in Durban, South Africa, on July 15, 2005, indicated as the basis for the declaration that the historic center of Cienfuegos «shows an important exchange of influences based on the Spanish Enlightenment and is an exceptional and advanced example of its implementation in urban planning in Latin America in the nineteenth century”.

They also frame it as «the first and exceptional example of an architectural ensemble representative of the new ideas of modernity, hygiene and order, in the urban planning developed on this continent and becomes a modern emporium that breaks with the reigning trilogy of square, church and town hall .