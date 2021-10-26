Cienfuegos calls to the XXth Edition of the Naif Provincial Art Exhibition

The Provincial Council of Plastic Arts and the Provincial Center of Art in Cienfuegos, summon the twentieth edition of the Provincial Naif Art Exhibition, which will be inaugurated on December 8, 2021.

In accordance with the rules of the contest, all creators of this artistic movement resident in the province can participate, who will compete in the different artistic expressions: painting, drawing, sculpture and installation.The theme is free.

The organizers will admit up to three works per author, made between 2020 and 2021 and with their personal data. An admission jury and an award jury will be created, made up of specialists, critics and artists of recognized prestige, to evaluate and award the works. The admission period closes on December 1, 2021.

They will award three prizes and as many mentions the jury considers. In addition, institutions and organizations of the territory will join the recognitions.

The inauguration and award ceremony will take place on December 8, 2021 at 10 a.m., at the Santa Isabel Art Gallery, in Cienfuegos Historic Center.