China’s government donates 5,000 tons of rice to Cuba

China’s Government has donated to Cuba 5,000 tons of rice and it is preparing conditions to send them shortly, diplomatic sources informed on Tuesday 12.
According to reports, the Chinese authorities made a symbolic delivery of the consignment to Cuban officials, thus demonstrating a new gesture of solidarity and friendship between the two countries.
Apart from this donation, since July, China has sent to Cuba several shipments of health supplies to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among those supplies were 30 lung ventilators, plus 150 oxygen concentrators.