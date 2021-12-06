6 de diciembre de 2021
China denounces impact of U.S. sanctions on Cuba and other countries

por Prensa Latina

An academic research by Renmin University described the case of Cuba as the most infamous of all, because it has been suffering for more than six decades from Washington’s economic, financial and commercial blockade despite international demands to lift it once and for all.

The expert indicated that apart from Cuba, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Iran and Syria are among the territories punished for the longest time.

“The United States launched color revolutions in other countries to overthrow and subvert the regimes legitimately elected by their peoples, and at the same time fostered pro-American political power as an agent of its interests,” the study noted.

It cited Venezuela, where between 2014 and 2020 the economy contracted, had seven million people in need of humanitarian aid in 2019 and a high inflation rate last year, as an example.

The Chinese investigation inserted all those cases, as it raised several questions about the democratic system of the North American nation.

