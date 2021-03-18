China and Cuba sign new agreement to boost tourism cooperation

China and Cuba on Thursday 18, signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen tourism cooperation through academic programs, research and training of personnel to meet the specific demands of the market.

The text took effect immediately and was signed by Dai Bin, President of China Tourism Academy, and Havana Ambassador to Beijing Carlos Miguel Pereira.

The document will be valid for five years with the possibility of being extended, it includes a boost to marketing, development of attractive products and, also, a plan for bilateral investigations.

Among other aspects, the document supports holding meetings and seminars, exchanging personnel, promoting activities and designing programs to train tourism workers, so they can provide better services.

Dai and Pereira told, separately, Prensa Latina their satisfaction for the memorandum and highlighted its relevance to achieve the objective of increasing the flow of vacationers from China to Cuba.

The memorandum serves as a complement to another agreement signed in December 2020 between the two countries and aimed at encouraging collaboration between companies, institutions and operators of the so-called industry without chimneys, among other purposes.

Cuba will have China as a guest of honor at the 2022 International Tourism Fair and plans to be a way to increase the number of Chinese citizens who are looking for recreational options in other regions globally.