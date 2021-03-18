18 de marzo de 2021
Inglés | English

China and Cuba sign new agreement to boost tourism cooperation

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
China and Cuba on Thursday 18, signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen tourism cooperation through academic programs, research and training of personnel to meet the specific demands of the market.

 

The text took effect immediately and was signed by Dai Bin, President of China Tourism Academy, and Havana Ambassador to Beijing Carlos Miguel Pereira.

The document will be valid for five years with the possibility of being extended, it includes a boost to marketing, development of attractive products and, also, a plan for bilateral investigations.

Among other aspects, the document supports holding meetings and seminars, exchanging personnel, promoting activities and designing programs to train tourism workers, so they can provide better services.

Dai and Pereira told, separately, Prensa Latina their satisfaction for the memorandum and highlighted its relevance to achieve the objective of increasing the flow of vacationers from China to Cuba.

The memorandum serves as a complement to another agreement signed in December 2020 between the two countries and aimed at encouraging collaboration between companies, institutions and operators of the so-called industry without chimneys, among other purposes.

Cuba will have China as a guest of honor at the 2022 International Tourism Fair and plans to be a way to increase the number of Chinese citizens who are looking for recreational options in other regions globally.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Cuba reports 36 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 87 medical discharges 

Alzheimer’s: mouse study may have uncovered drug that can prevent the disease

Cuba informa 38 nuevos casos positivos a la COVID-19 en el país

Cuba reports 38 new positive cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths and 12 medical discharges

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *