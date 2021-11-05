5 de noviembre de 2021
China and Cuba sign protocols for shrimp export

por Prensa Latina

China and Cuba on Friday 5, signed the protocols that will allow to export white and marine shrimp from the Caribbean nation to this Asian market.

Cuba’s Ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira, representing the Ministry of Agriculture, and this country’s Customs, signed the documents.

Such documents include the procedures to be followed for the inspection, quarantine and sanitary requirements that seafood must comply with for export.

Pereira told Prensa Latina that this is a historic step in the economic and trade cooperation, follows several years of negotiation and will reinforce the great potentialities in the Chinese market for the Cuban fishery products.

As he recalled, China has become one of the main markets for Cuba’s lobster and with the recently signed protocols, the possibilities to export other species with high added value will multiply.

