The Cuban Baseball Federation reported that the baseball player Cesar Prieto Echevarria left the delegation attending the pre-Olympic tournament based in Florida, United States.

The statement published by the digital edition of the sports newspaper Jit, specifies that the player’s decision, contrary to the commitment made with Cuban people and the team, has generated rejection among his colleagues and other members of the delegation.

«We consider it appropriate to recall that the encouragement of this behavior has marked the many aggressions organized against Cuban sport, a victim of the actions of traders and traffickers favored by United States government´s decision of disabling the agreement aimed at normalizing the insertion of Cuban players on MLB circuits, «the document refers.