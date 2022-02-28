Scientists from the Center for Advanced Studies of Cuba (CEA) will receive this Monday 28, in Havana the National Award for Technological Innovation 2021 for the creation of their diagnostic tests to detect the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctor of Science Angelina Diaz Garcia, general director of the institution, announced that it is the RNA-CEA-NANO+RNA 3.0 ribonucleic acid magnetic extraction system, which constitutes a national contribution of nanotechnology to diagnosis by chain reaction of recombinant polymerase (SARS-CoV-2 PCR).

She added that the application from December 2020 of the set of reagents achieved the substitution of imports for the magnetic extraction method, which allowed more than 20,000 daily determinations to be carried out in 2021.

Its implementation in the molecular biology laboratories of the 14 provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud has enabled the nation to save $17,522,400 to date, according to the same source.

Diaz Garcia recalled that the commercialization of CEA-NANO+RNA 3.0 began on December 2, 2020 through exceptional authorization from the Center for the State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED).

Only one week later, on December 9, 2020, the Emergency Use Authorization for diagnosticians was granted, which facilitated the extension of their employment in the corresponding network.

One of its relevant results for the study of the pandemic was the obtaining of the first images of SARS-CoV-2 in clinical samples by means of high-resolution microscopy, which opened the way to the investigation of patients with persistent infection by the disease, to observe if there is viral excretion in post-symptomatic or asymptomatic patients.

It also made possible the characterization of the three-dimensional structure of the viral elements that can be the target for possible treatments and vaccine candidates, as well as the evaluation of in vitro procedures to determine their effectiveness, inhibiting viral replication in cell cultures, added the expert.

Another contribution was related to the cleaning and sterilization by irradiation of the plates of the ribonucleic acid (RNA) extraction system, for the sake of their reuse in the molecular biology laboratories of the country, with a consequent saving of convertible currency.

Less than two years after its inauguration, the CEA, located on San Antonio Road, Valle Grande, municipality of La Lisa in Havana, is inserted in the front line in the confrontation of COVID-19.

Its importance as a national technological platform is due to the conception of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro of introducing nanoscience and nanotechnology, and expanding them rapidly in all branches of the economy.