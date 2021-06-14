14 de junio de 2021
Inglés | English

Canadian medical supplies donation arrives in Cuba

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Toronto´s ‘Juan Gualberto Gomez’ Association of Cuban Residents on Saturday made a donation of medical supplies to Cuba´s Holguin health centers for preventing and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Facebook, the Canadian association announced Saturday afternoon the arrival of syringes, gloves, medicines, face masks, bandages, gauze and disposable gowns, among other necessary medical supplies, at Holguin´s ‘Frank Pais’ International Airport.

Dr. Rebeca Robles, official of Holguin’s Provincial Direction of Public Health, recognized the Canadian association´s altruistic donation worth over $65,000. This medical donation will be sent to Holguin Children´s Hospital.

‘This is an example of the ¨Bridge of Love¨ program among brotherly nations, as the US blockade against Cuba is tightened and damages the purchasing of pivotal resources to cover medical and hospital assistance for over one million inhabitants.’

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Interés en Tailandia por candidatos vacunales cubanos antiCovid-19

Cuba condemns US campaign against Soberana 02 vaccine

Cuba’s Tourism Minister to attend FITUR 2021 in Spain

Cuba reporta 914 nuevos casos de COVID-19, cinco fallecidos y 700 altas médicas (+ Video)

Cuba reports 873 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths 

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *