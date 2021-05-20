20 de mayo de 2021
Inglés | English

Canadian airline plans to reopen flights to Cuba next summer

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM

Air Canada airline said it expects to fly to Cuba and other sun-and-beach destinations in the Caribbean in summer.

Reservations are available at Canada Airlines for July, departing from Toronto and Montreal, according to the tourism Travel to Cuba magazine.

Air Canada will fly to Varadero, and Cayo Coco key, popular sun-and-beach destinations in Canada, with one weekly flight beginning July 3rd.

Canada is a main source of tourists to Cuba, so the island has the northern country as its main market of vacationers.

(Taken from ACN)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

United States organizations seek rapprochement with Cuba

Cuba denounces US financing to promote political opposition in the country

Cuban President urges to act responsibly even when immunized to COVID-19

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *