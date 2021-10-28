Camilo Cienfuegos in the eternal remembrance of the Cuban people

Taking into account the current indications for the confrontation with COVID-19, the Cuban Communist Party Directorate decided that the commemoration for the 62nd anniversary of the physical disappearance of Commander Camilo Cienfuegos on October 28 is developed in a way that does not promote the traditional pilgrimage with large concentration of people.

The foregoing does not deny that all the initiatives that express the gratitude and eternal remembrance of the people to their memory are deployed, including the tradition of depositing flowers in the sea and rivers, doing so in this case in a reduced composition of representatives of labor groups and students.

The mass media and digital social networks will also be spaces to bear witness to the deep feelings of admiration and recognition that we treasure towards one of the protagonists of our Revolution.

Camilo Cienfuegos Gorriaran, 6 February 1932 – 28 October 1959 was a Cuban revolutionary born in Havana. Along with Fidel Castro, Che Guevara, Juan Almeida Bosque, and Raul Castro, he was a member of the 1956 Granma expedition, which launched Fidel Castro’s armed insurgency against the government of Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista. He became one of Castro’s top guerilla commanders, known as the «Hero of Yaguajay» after winning a key battle of the Cuban Revolution.

He was appointed head of Cuba’s armed forces shortly after the victory of Castro’s rebel army in 1959.In personality, writes one historian, Cienfuegos «exemplified the quintessential native, male, urban Cuban with his sense of humor, great interest in dancing and baseball, good looks, love of women, and overall joie de vivre».

Rufo Lopez-Fresquet, who served as Minister of Finance for the first fourteen months of the revolutionary government, described him as «a happy-go-lucky, adventuresome sort».

Camilo Cienfuegos is revered in Cuba as a hero of the Revolution, with monuments, memorials, and an annual celebration in his honor on October 28.