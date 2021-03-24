Buena Fe music group premieres song devoted to Cuban scientists

The premiere of the theme ‘La fuerza de un pais’ (The Strength of a Country), a tribute to scientists by the Buena Fe music group, took place on Tuesday 23, on Havana Radio Station at 7:00 p.m. local time.

The song paid tribute to the Cuban researchers who are working on five vaccine candidates against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, two of them already in phase III of clinical trials.

After several weeks of production, the group led by musician Israel Rojas released the lyrics on March 21, and on his Twitter profile Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez acknowledged the ‘ennobling lyrics’ composed by Rojas.