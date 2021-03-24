Buena Fe music group premieres song devoted to Cuban scientists

The song paid tribute to the Cuban researchers who are working on five vaccine candidates against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, two of them already in phase III of clinical trials.
After several weeks of production, the group led by musician Israel Rojas released the lyrics on March 21, and on his Twitter profile Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez acknowledged the ‘ennobling lyrics’ composed by Rojas.
@BuenaFe_musica le hace su canción a las vacunas, mientras miles ponen el brazo para el ensayo. Hay confianza y emoción en los inyectados y un cubano cantó para celebrar. Lo veo en las redes y lo comparto. Pongo el hombro. Esto es #Cuba #CubaViva https://t.co/0wKreMGx2G
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 24, 2021