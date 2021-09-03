3 de septiembre de 2021
Buena Fe duo received the Replica of Maximo Gomez’s Machete recognition

The Buena Fe duo received from the hands of Army Corps General Alvaro Lopez Miera, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), the Replica of the Mambi Machete used by Generalissimo Maximo Gomez, a distinction awarded to writers, artists, journalists and cultural and informative institutions that are an example of Cuban intellectuals committed to their time and history.

Also presiding over the ceremony were Roberto Montesino Pérez, deputy head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba; Alpidio Alonso, Minister of Culture; Abel Prieto, president of Casa de las Américas, and other leaders of the FAR.
The musicians Israel Rojas Fiel and Yoel Martinez Rodriguez already knew that they had been granted this award, yet undelivered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 24, other Cuban personalities received the same award, namely Elio Revé Duverger, Fernando Hechevarría, Luis Rielo Morejón, Oscar Sánchez Serra, Raúl Antonio Capote, and Isabel Santos, among others

