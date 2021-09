Buena Fe duo received the Replica of Maximo Gomez’s Machete recognition

Also presiding over the ceremony were Roberto Montesino Pérez, deputy head of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba; Alpidio Alonso, Minister of Culture; Abel Prieto, president of Casa de las Américas, and other leaders of the FAR.The musicians Israel Rojas Fiel and Yoel Martinez Rodriguez already knew that they had been granted this award, yet undelivered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 24, other Cuban personalities received the same award, namely Elio Revé Duverger, Fernando Hechevarría, Luis Rielo Morejón, Oscar Sánchez Serra, Raúl Antonio Capote, and Isabel Santos, among others