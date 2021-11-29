Bridges of Love solidarity project comdemns US blockade once again

The Bridges of Love solidarity project reiterated its call for a new caravan against the United States’ blockade on Cuba, which took place on Sunday, November 28.

As is a tradition every month since the beginning of the year, the promoter of the initiative, Cuban-American Carlos Lazo, summoned all those who advocate for the end of the Washington sanctions that suffocate Cuban families to meet in Miami.

You lied @POTUS to the Cubanamericans and to the American people. You promised you will lift Trump’s sanctions and restrictions to Cuba. #BidenIsTrump Usted mintió @POTUS al pueblo norteamericano. Prometió levantaría las sanciones a Cuba. #unblockcuba #PuentesDeAmor #CubaVive pic.twitter.com/mgze49eqc5 — Puentes de amor (@Puentesdeamor1) November 28, 2021

Parallel to the caravan of cars, which will leave from near the city hall of Miami, there will be a tweet with the tags #PuentesDeAmor #CubaVive and #UnblockCuba addressed to President Joe Biden to demand the lifting of unilateral restrictive measures against the island.

Fill the networks of love for the Cuban family, Lazo expressed in his appeal this Friday through social networks.

From many cities around the world, activists regularly join this initiative in solidarity with Cuba and its people.

Members of Puentes de Amor carried out between June and July of this year a march of more than two thousand kilometers from Miami, Florida, to Washington DC, the capital, to join forces and forge alliances in favor of Cuba and the lifting of the blockade. At a rally on July 25 in front of the White House, the group – along with other organizations, activists and friends of Cuba -ratified their demand against Biden, also backed by some 27,000 signatures.

Unfortunately, 10 months after assuming the presidency of the United States, the Democratic president follows the same line as his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, regarding the largest of the Antilles.

But his behavior, in the opinion of activists, is not a surprise, because in the United States, policy towards Cuba in many respects is directed by an influential sector of the most conservative Cuban-Americans in Miami.