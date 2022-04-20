Book Fair becomes cooperation platform between Cuba and Mexico

On the YouTube channel of the Cuban Book Institute, the diplomat invited people to come to the Mexican pavilion between April 20 and 30 to learn about the plurality and diversity of its culture, such as ranchera music, theater, folklore and contemporary art.

Diaz Reynoso recalled how this “ship laden with books, narrators and poets” emulates the previous vessels that transported food, syringes, oxygen and other products to fight COVID-19 in Cuba.”

The ambassador recalled the important solidarity aid provided by Cuban doctors to deal with the pandemic, who responded immediately to the request from Mexico.

Without a doubt, it is an honor that Mexico is the country invited to this 30th edition of the Book Fair, Cuba’s great cultural event, pointed out the ambassador, who highlighted the diversity of publishing novelties that will accompany the festivities in the Cuban capital and on its tour of the rest of the country.

Just hours before the start of the long-awaited meeting, the opening of the bookstore of Fondo de Cultura Economica, one of the most recognized publishing houses in Mexico, directed by intellectual and writer Paco Ignacio Taibo II, stands out on Mexico’s agenda.

Complementing Mexico’s exhibition in Cuba are delegations such as the National Folkloric Ballet, singer and bolero player Eugenia Leon, the Leones de la Sierra band, the National Theater Company of Mexico, as well as visual arts exhibitions and film shows.