18 de febrero de 2022
Inglés | English

Australia-Cuba solidarity caravan continues its journey

por Prensa Latina

The Australia-Cuba Friendship Society on Feb 18, continued its journey as part of the challenge of covering the distance of 14,886 kilometers between Canberra and Havana in just seven weeks.

The caravanists arrived this Thursday in the Australian town of Nudgee Beach, where they met with supporters of ending the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States against Cuba.

 On January 1, the Australia-Cuba Friendship Society announced its decision to cover the distance between Canberra and Havana in 7 weeks by any means possible; as a show of solidarity with the Cuban people, victim of the arbitrary measure.

The blockade imposed on Cuba by the United States for 60 years has tried to destabilize the Cuban Revolution; however, hundreds of countries around the world support the Caribbean nation and reject such oppression every year.

