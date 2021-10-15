From October 18 to 20, in greeting to the 35th anniversary of the founding of the Asociacion Hermanos Saiz (AHS), and to the 25th anniversary of Reina del Mar Editores publishing house, an extensive program of activities will be carried out by the young people of the artistic avant-garde in Cienfuegos, declared to RCM radio Alcides Portal Alfonso president of the AHS in the province.

He mentioned among the proposals that will start from Monday 18 with the special breakfast of «Madrugadazo», the 86th edition of the Video Library Si volvieran los dragones («If the dragons return»), while in the Literary Cafe Dios Y los Locos they will recognize the young writer Héctor Barrios with the company musical by Troubadour Ariel Barreiros and his guests to entertain the Encounter.

Among other actions, Portal Alfonso announced for the 19th the inauguration of the collective Expo in «Tribute to the 35th anniversary of the AHS», they resume the Jazz XL project, in the afternoon Esfera Abierta (Open Sphere) will transcend with electronic music and visual arts, as well as the Cuban download «COLASH», and for Wednesday 20 young musicians will give life again to the culture encounter»El Patio de Mi casa».