Around 70 thousand Cubans have been immunized against COVID-19

Some 70 thousand Cubans have been immunized with a local COVID-19 candidate vaccine named Abdala as part of an ongoing health intervention which kicked off on Monday 10, involving health workers, medical students and employees with BioCubaFarma Biotech conglomerate.

The figure encompasses all those who received the shot Monday and Tuesday, while on Wednesday mass vaccination opened in several Havana municipalities, expecting to immunize over 396 thousand Havana citizens over the coming days, according to the Cuban Health Ministry.

Other municipalities in the capital city will progressively be included in the intervention to vaccinate a total of 778 thousand 398 citizens.

A large group of citizens will be immunized with the vaccine named SOBERANA 02, but this will take place in a second stage of the intervention which will last from June to August.

Meanwhile, logistic preparations are underway in other provinces, like Santiago de Cuba, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth, to start the intervention soon in vulnerable population and areas of risk.

Advancing the immunization of different population groups must help lower the number of sick persons, deaths and lead to a possible fall in transmission indicators, which would allow for a gradual return to social and economic activity throughout the national territory, said Cuban Health Minister Jose Angel Portal in a recent televised appearance.

