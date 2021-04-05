Argentinean President Alberto Fernandez thanks Cuban solidarity

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez thanked his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel for his message of solidarity and wish of a speedy recovery after learning he tested positive for COVID- 19.

‘Thank you very much my dear President Miguel Diaz-Canel for your deep concern and for your good wishes. In this difficult time we must be more united than ever in favor of taking care of the health of our nations,’ Fernandez wrote down on Twitter in response to a message from the Cuban president.

Estimado Presidente @alferdez, recibe desde #Cuba el apoyo y el sentido deseo por tu recuperación. Abrazos y todo nuestro afecto. https://t.co/Df6nqisbkw — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 3, 2021 Several Latin American Heads of State wished the Argentinean president a speedy recovery, after he tested positive. In dialogue with the AM750 radio station, Fernandez pointed out earlier that he did not have any worrisome symptoms and felt so well.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)