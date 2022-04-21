Argentine organizations congratulate Cuban president

Through its profile on the social network Twitter, the Peronist Descamisados ​​Current congratulated the president and assured that the island is an example to the peoples of the world.

The people of Fidel Castro and José Martí, together with fellow president Díaz-Canel, continue with dignity and patriotism the heroic revolutionary deeds that began on January 1, 1959, he said.

For his part, the member of the Communist Party of Argentina and coordinator of the Multisectoral Solidarity with Cuba and the Great Homeland, Norberto Galiotti, ratified his support for the president of the largest of the Antilles and its citizens.

Happy birthday comrade! Receive a big hug full of solidarity and unwavering commitment to your country and its Revolution, he said.

In turn, the group Approaching Culture highlighted the work carried out by the head of state and his dedication to the process that began in 1959.

In an article published on its official website, the entity highlighted the president’s will to advance in the construction of a prosperous and sustainable socialism and his role as first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba.