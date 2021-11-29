Animal welfare group provides protection to abandoned pets in Cienfuegos

“Patitas por la ciudad” is an initiative made up of defenders of the life and health of different animal species in the municipality of Cienfuegos has the purpose of offering love and protection to animals.

Lianet Gomez Gonzalez, one of the representatives of the aforementioned animal welfare group, told to Agencia Cubana de Noticias that they are dedicated to the rescue of abandoned pets living in the streets in the provincial capital, provide them with veterinary assistance, rehabilitate them and then put them up for adoption.

She stressed that animals can be small or adults, of any race or species, since in this way they contribute to safeguarding them and safeguarding the health of the population. We cure any specimen saved from the streets, thus protecting them, providing them with a better quality of life and at the same time we anticipate that people will be infected with diseases such as leptospira, scabies and rabies, added the also professor at Carlos Rafael Rodriguez,University of Cienfuegos.

Various Patitas groups around the city on the Facebook social network, some with more than two thousand members, promote and raise awareness about the care and adoption of pets, the importance of offering them medical care, as well as providing them with food and safe water.

It is about ensuring that these beings are not abandoned or subjected to abuse or degrading actions, in addition to not suffering from ailments of any kind, through prevention, healing and rehabilitation, as established by Decree-Law 31/2021 «On Animal Welfare», published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Cuba.

This is the feeling of the activists for the well-being and health of these species in this central-southern territory, people in charge of providing shelter to pets until they find a family willing to offer them a home, respect and protection.