Cuban diplomatic authorities described as fruitful the recently concluded official visit of Sacha Llorenti, Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

Concluimos nuestra visita oficial a Cuba.

Nos vamos muy agradecidos y con el compromiso de materializar muchas tareas en beneficio de nuestros Pueblos.

¡Muchas gracias, Presidente @DiazCanelB!

¡Muchas gracias, Cuba!

Cuban Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Anayansi Rodriguez pointed out that the visitor’s intense work program during the week strengthened the ties of the Caribbean island with the regional integration organization.

She added in her message posted on Twitter that Cuba is always committed to ALBA-TCP for the unity and integration of our peoples on the basis of solidarity, cooperation and complementarity.

In that same digital space, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidal, thanked Llorenti for the meeting, which carried out intense work to advance in the realization of the plan adopted at the XX Summit of Alba-TCP, in order to deepen political agreement, cooperation and economic supplementation.

This Saturday, the Executive Secretary of the Alliance, upon announcing the culmination of his official program in Havana, pointed out that he was leaving very grateful and with the commitment to materialize many tasks for the benefit of the peoples of the region.

The diplomat of Bolivian origin arrived in Havana on March 19 and held meetings with President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, and also met with representatives of political and government institutions and organizations.

Exclusively with Prensa Latina, Llorenti explained that during his activities there were exchanges on the realization of several of the lines of work adopted at the last summit of the alliance, which seek to strengthen food sovereignty, the development of medicines, as well as boost the productive sector and culture, among others.