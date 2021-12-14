ALBA-TCP leaders agree post-pandemic plan in Cuba 

The analysis and approval of a work plan for the post-pandemic stage of COVID-19 stands out among the topics that will be discussed by the leaders of the delegations attending the XX Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty, which is in Session on Dec 14 in Havana.

The Heads of State and Government attending the meeting, the first to take place in person since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, will analyze the regional situation and that of their countries based on the health and economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus and will approve an action plan to face these challenges.

Sacha Llorenti, executive secretary of the political agreement mechanism, said at a press conference that the nations that make up the bloc show a positive administration of the pandemic as a result of the cooperation strategies, which will also mark the actions in the new stage.

The executive secretariat will propose to the heads of delegations the creation of an observatory to make periodic reports on the fate of a fund of 224 million dollars recently created by the United States to promote destabilizing actions in the region.

In 2022, it is also proposed to advance in economic cooperation, for which a meeting of the economic complementarity council is being prepared with a view to strengthening this area, for example transport connectivity between member countries, which is one of the priorities for 2022 .

Founded on December 14, 2004, ALBA-TCP is currently made up of Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Grenada.