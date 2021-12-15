15 de diciembre de 2021
ALBA-TCP: a true moral fortress that honors to the region

por Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday 14, described the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) as a real moral fortress that honors to the region.

At the closing ceremony of the 20th ALBA-TCP Summit, the Cuban leader recalled this initiative foundation 17 years ago by leaders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chavez.

“During all these years of ordeal, ALBA-TCP championed and kept brotherhood and defense of national sovereignty,” he said.

Diaz-Canel recognized the relevance of the Alliance in the nearly two years of the pandemic.

“Cooperation was felt with its burden of solidarity, the Alliance showed that supporting us is necessary and possible,” he added.

