ALBA leaders express their opposition to the blockade against Cuba and in favor of solidarity

During the 20th Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the People of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP) taking place in Havana, the leaders of the member states pronounced themselves against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed on Cuba, and in favor of solidarity among the people and governments of the region.

Keith Claudius Mitchell, Grenada’s PM, urged to lift the blockade against Cuba, and stressed that this policy has a negative impact against the beautiful and generous Cuban people.

The Grenadian premier also expressed that he is concerned about the inclusion of Cuba in the spurious list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

He also thanked Cuba and Venezuela for their help in the context of the pandemic, nations that provided «extraordinary assistance» in terms of materials, medical equipment and health personnel.

Claudius Mitchell considered solidarity as the main pillar to achieve a sustainable recovery from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and urged to strengthen the Region with solidarity, collaboration and partnerships.

Nothing can allow us to be divided, we must be guided by an approach of unity, of collective policies, he stressed; and added that it is necessary to increase cooperation to promote economic development, job creation, and scientific and technical progress.

For his part, the Minister of Commerce, Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Business Development and Exports of Dominica, Ian Douglas, stressed that the assistance provided by Cuba in the face of the scourge of Hurricane Maria in 2017 opened the doors for bilateral cooperation.

Douglas thanked the Cuban medical brigade for the contributions made to the Dominican National Health System in the face of the pandemic, and stressed that they would not have been able to control the disease without that help.

Today our regional economic and social challenges are enormous, our only hope of survival is unity, and that is why ALBA is an alternative that has to be taken seriously by everyone in the region, because its benefits are tangible, Douglas stressed.

On behalf of Antigua and Barbuda, Dean Jonas, Minister of Social Transformation, Human Resources Development and the Blue Economy, noted that the pandemic has deepened inequality, and mentioned the importance of ALBA in strengthening regional ties.

In his speech, Jonas also denounced the coercive measures imposed on nations such as Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, especially in times of COVID-19; he also rejected the fact that Cuban humanitarian assistance is referred to as human trafficking.

Thirty-nine countries have benefited from Cuba’s assistance, without which they could not have controlled the pandemic, the Caribbean minister emphasized.

St. Lucia’s foreign minister, Alva Baptiste, stated that for years Cuba has played the role of trainer of St. Lucian health professionals, and has devoted resources to develop vaccines against COVID-19, an achievement that should be praised.

Baptiste stressed that there is much to be proud of in ALBA, and considered that this cooperation mechanism has among its challenges to be more productive and face the effects of climate change.

He pointed out that many people are unaware of the objectives of social justice and equality proposed by ALBA, and therefore called for strengthening and creating innovative tools for collaboration.

In the context of the 20th ALBA-TCP Summit, the heads of state and government of the region are discussing the strengthening of cooperation, unity, independence, sovereignty and solidarity.

