20 de diciembre de 2021
84.9 percent of the Cubans have completed COVID-19 vaccination scheme

por Prensa Latina

 Cuban Ministry of Public Health reportarted on Dec 20,  that nine million 494 thousand 597 people, representing 84.9 percent of Cuban population, have completed vaccination scheme against COVID-19.

According to the aforementioned part of the portfolio, the country generally accumulates 29 million 330 thousand 35 doses administered with the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02, Soberana Plus and Abdala.

Ten million 313 thousand 482 people received at least one dose of one of the national immunogens, while nine million 282 thousand 534 have taken the second dose and the third dose has been administered to eight million 887 thousand 771.

At the same time, the largest of the Antilles is carrying out an immunization campaign with a booster dose against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Recently, the president of the Cuban Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries Group, Eduardo Martínez, announced that the Caribbean country is developing specific immunogen designs against Omicron.

On the day, Cuba confirmed that to date only six people were notified with this variant of the coronavirus, and none of their contacts were positive in the test carried out.

