28 de septiembre de 2020
Inglés | English

World Peace Council supports Cuban medical brigade Nobel Peace Prize nomination

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
The World Peace Council ratified its support for the proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Cuban medical brigade Henry Reeve, in recognition of its historic humanitarian work.
In a letter sent to Berit Reiss-Andersen, president of the Norwegian award committee, the international body indicates, ‘the Covid-19 pandemic is another example of how essential international solidarity is in promoting a fair peace and soothing the suffering of people during emergencies.’

In that sense, she points out, the work that the Cuban medical contingent Henry Reeve has carried out long before the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak stands out as the most sincere paradigm.

For the Council, that fact leads them to request that they ‘recognize how courageous and exemplary the group’s effort is by awarding it the Nobel Peace Prize.’

Reiss-Andersen highlights that various Cuban medical brigades are currently saving lives in 24 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, 27 in Africa, two in the Middle East, and seven in Asia.

She recalls that Cuba’s medicine has provided humanitarian medical assistance for some 60 years, even when the country has gone through extreme economic challenges that also last over six decades and impose serious hardships on the Cuban people.

Even so, the non-governmental organization remarks, ‘Cubans have overcome this barrier to show the world the best way to build peace and bridges, so that other peoples can have the opportunity to overcome their own challenges and not lose their lives before achieving it.’

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Cuba reports 25 new positive cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 58 discharges

Cuba reports 42 new cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 110 medical discharges 

Cuba revitalizes its economy in the face of COVID-19

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *