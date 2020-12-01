World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday called to depoliticize the research on the origin of COVID-19 and continue with the studies on the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

‘Please do not politicize the issue,’ said the senior UN official at the agency’s regular press briefing in this city, and expressed commitment to ‘doing everything possible’ to learn about the genesis of the virus, but based on scientific data.

According to WHO, last week showed the first downturn in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the world since September, a figure that was influenced by a decrease in infections in Europe thanks to the effectiveness of many control measures.

‘This is good news, but it must be interpreted with extreme caution. The advantage can easily be lost and there has been still a peak in cases in most other regions of the world and a rise in deaths,’ Ghebreyesus underscored.

He pointed out that in coordination with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Organization for Animal Health, WHO is working to identify the origin of the virus, ‘because that will help the world understand its genesis and prevent other outbreaks.’

Ghebreyesus noted that the group of international experts in charge of the research is made up of representatives of the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Sudan, among other countries.

(Taken from ACN)