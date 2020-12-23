Cuba will present this Wednesday 23, 7 pm at Mesa Redonda TV program the first episodes of «The War on Cuba», documentary released by Belly of the Beast Cuba and executive produced by filmmaker Oliver Stone and actor-activist Danny Glover, «The War on Cuba» is the latest production of Cuba-based journalist and documentarian Reed Lindsay, former Washington D.C. bureau chief of TeleSur.

Originally slated to be a ten-part series focusing on the Trump administrations’ attacks on culture, sports, energy, travel, healthcare, and other sectors in Cuba, the Belly of the Beast production crew in Havana was forced to change gears with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, interrupting travel and production schedules.

The revised series, narrated and presented by Cuban journalist Liz Oliva and scored by Cuban musicians El Espacio, will now focus on the mechanics of the US blockade, the connection to US policy in Venezuela, the attacks on Cuba’s international medical collaboration, and the role of Cuba in Florida electoral politics.

Told through Oliva’s experience as a young Cuban woman, the series exposed the impacts of US policy on everyday life in Cuba, highlighting the political underpinnings affecting ordinary Cubans from all walks of life.

The premiere will be streaming live on Belly of the Beast’s Youtube channel at 6pm EST, and the release is co-sponsored by The People’s Forum, a movement incubator based in New York City.

According to Belly of the Beast’s website, their mission is to fill a void left by media coverage of Cuba and US-Cuba relations by prioritizing «investigative journalism that exposes the political and economic interests driving US policy and the impact of that policy on people both in Cuba and the United States; people-focused stories that are often misreported, underreported or ignored; and in-depth and nuanced reporting on a country that is typically romanticized or demonized.»

(Edited from TeleSur)