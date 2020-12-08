Venezuelan president celebrates the victory on parliamentary elections

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday celebrated the victory of the Gran Polo Patriotico alliance in the Sunday elections to renew the unicameral National Assembly (Parliament).

During a television address from the Miraflores Palace, seat of the Executive, the President greeted the elected legislators who will represent the unitary bloc formed by the United Socialist Party of Venezuela and other organizations that support the Bolivarian Revolution.

Maduro described the elections as a great victory for democracy, during which the Venezuelan people elected their representatives in the legislative body for the 2021-2026 period, after five years of a legislature dominated by extreme-right sectors.

‘On January 5, 2021, the new National Assembly will be set up in peace, we are going towards a new cycle of the country’s recovery with sovereignty, independence,’ said the head of State, who highlighted the democratic vocation of the Venezuelan people when they decided over political differences through voting.

Maduro ratified his Government’s support to the legislative power to work together and solve the existing problems in the country. ‘Count on me so that the country recovers the path of development,’ the Head of State stressed.

In addition to the election of 277 legislators of the National Assembly, the December 6 polls determined the continuity in power of Maduro, who had announced last week his decision to abandon the presidency of the Republic in case his party lost the elections.

More than 20.7 million Venezuelans were called to vote, in an event in which more than 14,000 candidates representing 100 political organizations from several ideological trends were nominated.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)