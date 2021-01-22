22 de enero de 2021
Venezuela hosts 2nd International Anti-Drug Congress
Sponsored by the Venezuelan National Anti-Drug Office (ONA, in Spanish acronyms), the 2nd International Congress on Prevention of Drug Misuse, Addiction Treatment and Illegal Traffic is taking place virtually this Friday.

The event, that opened on Thursday and closes this Friday, aims to demonstrate progress in the implementation of public policies and actions by the Venezuelan State to control and prevent the consumption of drugs.

National and international experts, many of them representatives of the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and from countries such as Argentina, Bolivia and Cuba are among the participants.

Alberto Matheus, director of the ONA, stressed that this virtual event allows ratifying the commitment signed in the 2019-2025 Homeland Plan to strengthen the comprehensive prevention system, coexistence in solidarity and the construction of a culture of peace among Venezuelans.

Matheus stressed that the Congress is a space to speak and exchange scientific contents on prevention of drug misuse and consumption, and addiction treatment.

