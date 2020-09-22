22 de septiembre de 2020
Inglés | English

US seems to be at war with the planet: Cuba denounces at UN

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced at the UN irresponsible actions by the US Government that seems to be at war with the planet, its vital resources and its inhabitants.

‘Multilateralism and international law are being threatened by the greatest power in the world. The US irresponsible behavior is the biggest threat to international peace and security,’ the Minister told an on-line High-Level Segment of the UN General Assembly marking the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations.

‘It instigates conflicts, non-conventional and trade wars and imposes severe unilateral coercive measures,’ the Cuban FM continued.

He went on to say that ‘in an arms race of its own making, it squanders resources that are indispensable for the sustainable development of our peoples, while refusing to cooperate to confront the multiple crises generated by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.’

Rodriguez further accused Washington of ignoring ‘important agreements in the areas of environmental protection, disarmament and arms control and withdraws from international fora such as the World Health Organization, UNESCO or the Human Rights Council.’

‘It would seem that it is at war with the entire planet, its vital resources and its inhabitants,’ he concluded.

The Minister also snubbed US Government harsh hostility against his country, while it hardens the blockade it has applied for over 60 years.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Cuba reports 15 new cases of COVID-19, one death and 57 medical discharges

Cuba informa 59 nuevos contagios por COVID-19 en el país

Cuba reports 59 new infections by COVID-19 and 51 medical discharges

Cuba reports 61 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths and 63 medical discharges

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *