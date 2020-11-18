United States organizations seek rapprochement with Cuba

US organizations said on Tuesday 17, that there is an opportunity for the Biden administration to reverse Trump’s harmful policies on Cuba and adopt the normalization policy from the Obama era.

In that sense, Codepink, in collaboration with a new policy group known as ACERE- the Alliance for Cuba Engagement and Respect- is developing a set of 26 actions that President-elect Joe Biden could approve on the first day of his administration, from the Presidency, solely through executive orders.

A call from that organization, which also works to end US wars and militarism, and to support peace and human rights initiatives, posted on its website info@codepink.org, notes that for the past four years, Trump has imposed increasingly severe sanctions against Cuba that punish innocent civilians.

This approach did nothing but harming ordinary Cubans, and represented a complete break with the Obama administration’s policy to try to normalize relations between the United States and Cuba, the organization assured.

Please join us in urging President-elect Biden to take actions on the first day of his administration to help the Cuban people by ending the sanctions and smears used by the Trump administration!

However, Codepink admits that those actions and similar ones by other organizations that also call for improvements between the two nations, will not stop the US illegal and immoral 60-year blockade against Cuba.

Meanwhile, media outlets value the role of opponents of those possible policies of the new government that will be installed in Washington on January 20, 2021, especially the pressure from several Cuban-American legislators critical of a rapprochement.

In that regard, John S. Kavulich, president of the United States-Cuba Economic and Trade Council, considered that the thaw that occurred under the Obama administration will not happen overnight.

Kavulich warned that it will be difficult to approve any legislation that changes the commercial, economic and political relationship with Cuba. In his analysis, the expert deemed possible a resumption of commercial flights to cities in Cuban provinces and also an authorization for US companies to export products directly to members of the Cuban private sector and to establish direct relationships between banking institutions from the two countries.

In the diplomatic field, he noted to be likely a rise in staff consulate at the Havana Embassy to process visas, but at least initially he does not envision a return to previous diplomatic levels with the appointment of an ambassador in Havana.