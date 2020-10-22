Two enterprises of Cienfuegos were granted the Provincial Quality Award

The Engineering Works Construction Company, ECOING 12, and the Cienfuegos Engineering Projects Base Business Unit, were conferred the 2019 Provincial Quality Award because of their excellent working results .

Both entities stood out among the four finalists of the 19th edition with similar qualifications, showing that the candidacy for this award inspires the improvement of labor management based on the proposals of the Committee of Experts.

Javier Alvarez Hernandez, Projects and Programs of the Provincial Government Coordinator, pointed out that they were distinguished by the favorable behavior of their economic and financial indicators, by the growth of their environmental management, and the stability of their client portfolio, despite deficiencies in raw material supplies.

The Cienfuegos Thermoelectric Company was elected as a candidate for the National Quality Award on behalf of the province: Governor Alexandre Corona Quintero called to work with a view to the 20 th edition of the award in Cienfuegos.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)