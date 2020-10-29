29 de octubre de 2020
Twenty new lawmakers took office at Cuban Parliament

Twenty new deputies to the National Assembly of the People’s Power of Cuba (Parliament) took office on Wednesday during the virtual ordinary session of such body.
Presented by Parliament’ Speaker, Esteban Lazo, among those legislators are the new ministers of Labor and Social Security and Tourism; as well as governors of some territories and secretaries of the Communist Party in different regions.

On Monday, those parliamentarians signed the oath for their new responsibility, during which the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel told them that it is a great honor to serve the country in such complex and challenging moments.

The National Assembly paid tribute to three deputies who previously died: Yamila Acosta, deputy for Mayabeque province and Antonio Perez, deputy for the municipality of Remedios, Villa Clara.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

