Tropical Storm Zeta strengthens  shifting northwest

At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Zeta was located by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 18.9 North, longitude 84.8 West. Zeta is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph (15 km/h).

A northwestward motion with an increase in forward speed is expected over the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the north Tuesday night.

A faster northward to north-northeastward motion is forecast on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Zeta will move near or over the northern Yucatan Peninsula later today or tonight, move over the southern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, and approach the northern Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

Observations from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Zeta is expected to become a hurricane later this morning. Additional strengthening is expected before Zeta moves over the Yucatan Peninsula.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185 km) from the center. The latest minimum central pressure reported by a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 992 mb (29.29 inches).

The important thing for Cuba continues to be the rains, which will continue on Monday over a large part of the archipelago and which could be strong and intense in some locations, mainly in the western and central regions.

There will be swells on the south central and western coast, with light coastal flooding from the morning in low areas of the southern coast of the Canarreos archipelago and at night they will extend south of Pinar del Rio province.