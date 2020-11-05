Tropical Depression Eta continous to weaken over Honduras

The poorly-defined center of Tropical Depression Eta was estimated near latitude 15.1 North, longitude 87.8 West.

The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 km/h. A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected today. A turn toward the north, and then the northeast is forecast to occur tonight and Friday.

On the forecast track, the center of Eta is expected to move across Honduras through this afternoon, and emerge over the Gulf of Honduras by tonight.

Eta is forecast to approach the Cayman Islands and western or central Cuba this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts. Eta will likely degenerate to a remnant low or trough of lowpressure this morning.

However, re-intensification is forecast once the center of Eta moves over the northwestern Caribbean Sea.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.71 inches).