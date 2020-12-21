The network of stores in CUC (Cuban Convertible Pesos) must carry out an accounting readjustment process with a view to starting the monetary overhaul in the country on January 1, hence, in order to guarantee the replenishment of the population, from today until 29 December all units will extend their service hours until 9:00 pm.

As Betsy Díaz Velázquez, Minister of Internal Trade, explained recently at Mesa Redonda TV program, establishments must convert inventories in a staggered manner, change accounting systems and adapt cash registers, since today accounting is carried out in CUC.

Díaz Velázquez commented that on December 30, stores will work until 6:00 p.m. and on the 31st they will only open the stores operating in CUC until 12 noon, with the collection of cash.

On the last day of the year, the stores in (MLC) (freely convertible currency) will not offer services because the POS will not be operating due to the accounting holiday, he said.

On January 1, 2021, about 1,049 establishments from both chains (31 percent) will open to offer products to the population in CUC; and the rest will gradually be added.

Díaz Velázquez pointed out that in all the municipalities the opening of stores will be guaranteed in order to avoid affecting the service.

According to the minister, the ordering task will have an impact on the Cuban internal trade system due to the increase in prices, the reordering of services and processes and a better distribution of current subsidies.