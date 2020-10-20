Spacecraft to be launched soon to monitor oceans from space

On Nov. 10, the world’s latest ocean-monitoring satellite will rocket into orbit to begin #SeeingTheSeas from space. 🌊
Preparations are underway at Vandenberg Air Force Base for launch of Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, a historic U.S.-European partnership: https://t.co/H11SRa5Fvc pic.twitter.com/QYXDdHY6Qf
— NASA (@NASA) October 16, 2020
It has two instruments that work in combination to determine sea level, and a third one to collect atmospheric data.
The Poseidon-4 radar altimeter measures the height of the ocean by bouncing radar pulses off the water surface and calculating the time it takes for the signal to return to the satellite.
However, water vapor in the atmosphere affects the spread of the altimeter radar pulses, which can make the ocean appear to be higher or lower than it actually is.
According to NASA, both spacecrafts, which will confirm the sea level rise due to climate change, will also collect some data on atmospheric temperature and humidity in order to enhance weather forecasts.
(Taken from Prensa Latina)