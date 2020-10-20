22 de octubre de 2020
Spacecraft to be launched soon to monitor oceans from space

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich spacecraft will soon be in orbit to monitor the level of the oceans, recently affected by climate change, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
The spacecraft, which will be transferred aboard a Space X Falcon 9-type artifact, is the result of joint work by the European Space Agency and NASA.

It has two instruments that work in combination to determine sea level, and a third one to collect atmospheric data.

The Poseidon-4 radar altimeter measures the height of the ocean by bouncing radar pulses off the water surface and calculating the time it takes for the signal to return to the satellite.

However, water vapor in the atmosphere affects the spread of the altimeter radar pulses, which can make the ocean appear to be higher or lower than it actually is.

According to NASA, both spacecrafts, which will confirm the sea level rise due to climate change, will also collect some data on atmospheric temperature and humidity in order to enhance weather forecasts.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

