25 de enero de 2021
Siberian scientists photograph ‘British variant’ COVID-19 for first time
Ciencia / Inglés | English / Salud

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM

Scientists at Siberia’s Vector Center have photographed the British COVID-19 strain for the first time, after isolating it from a patient in December. The variant was first announced by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, the country’s health watchdog, the photo was taken under a microscope as part of an ongoing study into coronavirus, “including its structural features and manifestations in cell cultures.”

The research revealed that PCR tests reliably detect the British strain and also confirmed that the mutation doesn’t change the effectiveness of the center’s EpiVacCorona formula. After Gamaleya’s Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona was the second Covid-19 vaccine registered in Russia.

Taken From: RT

 

