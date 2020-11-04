Russian airlines resume flights to Cuba this week

Three Russian airlines will resume their post-COVID-19 flights to Cuba this week, the island’s Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) confirmed.

Russian tour operators Pegas Touristik, Coral Travel and ANEX Tours will begin their tourist flights with Nordwind Airlines, Royal Fligths and Aigle Azur Airlines, respectively, to Jardines del Rey resort, one of the highly demanded beach destinations in Cuba, MINTUR said.