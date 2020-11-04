4 de noviembre de 2020
Inglés | English

Russian airlines resume flights to Cuba this week

Redacción RCMpor Redacción RCM
Three Russian airlines will resume their post-COVID-19 flights to Cuba this week, the island’s Ministry of Tourism (MINTUR) confirmed.
Russian tour operators Pegas Touristik, Coral Travel and ANEX Tours will begin their tourist flights with Nordwind Airlines, Royal Fligths and Aigle Azur Airlines, respectively, to Jardines del Rey resort, one of the highly demanded beach destinations in Cuba, MINTUR said.

Local tourist authorities highlighted that these tour operators continue to bet on Cuba, which is why joint strategies are being carried out to achieve new operations in the 2020/2021 high travel season.

According to official data, Russia was the fourth country in 2019 with the highest volume of visitors to Cuba, and Cayo Coco was one of the most visited destinations by tourists from that country.

(Edited from Prensa Latina)

Redacción RCM

Equipo de editores del sitio web de Radio Ciudad del Mar.

Ver todas las entradas de Redacción RCM →

También te puede gustar

Cuba informa 39 nuevos casos positivos de COVID-19

Cuba reports 39 positive cases of COVID-19, no deaths and 25 medical discharges

Cuban President will annually report to Parliament

Cuba reports 25 new positive cases of COVID-19, two deaths and 58 discharges

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *