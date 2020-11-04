Russian airlines resume flights to Cuba this week

#RespiraCuba
Vuelven a volar a Cuba 3 aerolíneas rusas
Los turoperadores Pegas Touristik, Coral Travel y Anex Tours inician con las líneas aéreas Nordwind, Royal Fligths y Aigle Azur, a Jardines del Rey.#CubaTuDestinoSeguro#CubaTeEspera pic.twitter.com/gQk549z88Y
— Ministerio de Turismo de Cuba en Colombia (@Mariano84990417) November 4, 2020
Local tourist authorities highlighted that these tour operators continue to bet on Cuba, which is why joint strategies are being carried out to achieve new operations in the 2020/2021 high travel season.
According to official data, Russia was the fourth country in 2019 with the highest volume of visitors to Cuba, and Cayo Coco was one of the most visited destinations by tourists from that country.
(Edited from Prensa Latina)