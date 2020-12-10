Recognized work of Abrakadabra Company in Cienfuegos

Children members of Abrakadabra Theater Companay in Cienfuegos were recognized for their work, amidst the celebarations for the 15 th anniversary of the company foundation.

During the morning, with surprise and joy for the little ones, was acknowledged the work of Lis Mariam Miguel, sixth grade at Simón Bolívar Elementary School, Mario Jesús Dueñas, ninth grade at Luis Pérez Lozano Basic Secondary, and Liz Karla Cárdenas, eighth grade at the ESBU «Hermanos Mederos».

For Lis Mariam, the cultural project represents family, love, fantasy, «it is like a rope that does not separate and is always together.» From her memories she recalled her participation in performances such as Peter Pan and El Reino del Revés: «One of the greatest staging was Peter Pan, which was presented at Los Lucas video contest, we recorded an album. I excelled more in dance, and I danced in 5 Peter Pan choreographies».

Mario Jesús reported that on February 14 he told Dustin Polo, the director of Abrakadabra, his desire to join the group. That interest in dance and music allowed him to learn during 8 years in the artistic group. «I will be in the group until I get to the university, it doesn´t matter if I became a teacher in the group, but I want to continue in Abrakadabra», he confessed.

Liz Karla with three years in the group describes her journey through the Cienfuegos company as wonderful. «With the word family, I mean everything, Abrakadabra has given me friends, brothers, a family that I will never forget, with a lot of love and dedication.»

Members of the «Abrakadabra» Children’s Musical Theater Company visit these days educational centers of primary, secondary, pre-university education to recognize 15 children and young people with more than nine years of experience in the artistic group, which sows human values ​​in new generations.

Founded by the art instructor Dustin Polo, Abrakadabra is currently made up of 54 children and young people from Cienfuegos with ages ranging from 5 to 18 years.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)