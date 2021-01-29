Raul Castro, Miguel Diaz-Canel pay tribute to Cuba´s National Hero

Limited by preventive measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, just a small representation of young people took part in this tribute. They walked down from the steps on front of University of Havana in what is known as the traditional ¨Marcha de las Antorchas¨ (March of the Torches).

‘The pandemic will be defeated and the difficulties as well. That´s the history of Cuba. That´s the history of patriots like Marti. That´s the history of our revolutionary students,’ Army General Raul Castro said.

‘This demonstration is not one of the biggest, but it is one of the most exciting,’ he said.

Raul and Diaz-Canel received the young students at Havana´s corner of Hospital and Principe St. where Fidel Castro and a throng of followers ended the first march on January 27, 1953.

