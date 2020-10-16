16 de octubre de 2020
Prominent Cuban actress Marta del Rio passes away

La Union Nacional de Escritores y Artistas de Cuba (Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba, (UNEAC by its Spanish acronym) mourns the death of the prominent Cuban radio and television actress Marta del Rio, a prolific figure of the performing arts in Cuba.

From its Facebook profile, that institution conveys heartfelt condolences to her family and friends.

Founder of the Cuban Institute of Arts and Filming Industry (ICRT), she was called by some the queen of the dramatized performing.

Starring alongside Jose Antonio Rivero in the popular television program ¨Casos y cosas de casa¨, broadcasted during 14 years on a row, at the beginning of Cuban Revolution Triumph.

One of the most charismatic faces on Cuban television and worthy of multiple recognitions, including the National Television Award in 2007 and the ¨Obra de la Vida¨ Award by Actuar agency (business organization for the representation of artists and commercialization of technical – artistic services in Cuba.

«Her imprint will always remain on all her people,» underlines the UNEAC note.

