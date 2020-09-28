President Diaz-Canel highlights friendship between Cuba and China

On Twitter, the president recalled that Cuba was the first country in the Western Hemisphere to establish relations with the People’s Republic of China.

Cuba became the first country of the Western hemisphere to establish relations with the People’s Republic of China. We are honored by our friendship with China. It’s an expression of the independence of our foreign policy and an act of elementary historic justice. #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/cacmFJJ1lZ — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) September 27, 2020

‘We are honored by our friendship with China. It is an expression of the independence of our foreign policy,’ the head of State tweeted.

Both countries celebrate this year the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

As part of the activities to pay tribute to the date, a commemorative medal, made by the China Foundation for Peace and Development, and the Zhongyulidu Cultural Enterprise, was unveiled in Beijing.

Likewise, a special issue of Lookwe magazine was launched, as well as an edition of Cuban articles and a collection of Pu’er (red) tea with artisan cups and teapots.

In addition to the official receptions, the festive plan will run until October with academic seminars, a workshop on economic-commercial relations and activities that will also serve as a tribute to Cuban culture.

On September 28, 1960, the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro, proposed the cessation of ties with the refugee government in Taiwan, to establish links with the People’s Republic of China that had triumphed in 1949 under the command of Mao Zedong.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)