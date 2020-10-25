The US insists on damaging Cuban families with a new measure against remittances.The wicked intentions of the imperial administration expose it to discredit and ridicule as they reveal its sick hatred for a small nation whose heroic people will never surrender. #NoMoreBlockade pic.twitter.com/DbeTj8znYl
— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) October 24, 2020
‘Perverse intentions of the imperial government that discredit it and ridicule it due to its sick hatred against a small nation whose heroic people do not surrender,’ the president wrote.
The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the US Department of Treasury banned the use of the general license that allows sending remittances to Cuba to do transactions with some Cuban companies.
That rule is part of the escalation of regulations implemented by the Donald Trump administration to hinder money transfers to Cuba.
