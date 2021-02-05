President Diaz-Canel assesses fight against COVID-19 in Cienfuegos

In general, the agenda reviews the measures adopted to fight against the peak of COVID-19 cases, the dissatisfactions of the citizenship regarding the economic process started on January 1st and the actions to guarantee the food demand.
According to a tweet from the Presidency, the meeting puts an end to the cycle initiated on January 18th by the country’s higher management to assess, in a direct way, the epidemiological situation in all the country’s territories.
Earlier on Thursday, Diaz-Canel and Prime Minister Manuel Marrero made this kind of visits to the special municipality Isle of Youth, in the western part of the country.
Cuba presents a complex epidemiological situation concerning COVID-19, amounting to 5,600 active cases, and accumulating 30,345 COVID-19 cases since March 2020.