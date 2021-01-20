Pope Francis urges to promote a world without nuclear weapons

Pope Francis strongly encouraged all states and all people to work with determination to promote the necessary conditions for a world without nuclear weapons.

Speaking at his weekly General Audience from the Library of the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace, His Holiness urged to achieve this objective ‘by contributing to the advancement of peace and multilateral cooperation, which humanity greatly needs nowadays.’ Francisco recalled that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, approved by the United Nations General Assembly on July 7, 2017, will enter into force on Friday, January 22.

This is the first legally binding international agreement to prohibit nuclear weapons, whose use has an indiscriminate impact, strikes a large number of people in a short space of time and provokes long-lasting damage to the environment, the Pope said.

Taken From: Prensa Latina