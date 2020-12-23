Phase II vaccination process began for Soberana 02 vaccine candidate

The Cuban anti-COVID-19 Soberana 02 vaccine candidate, which is in a Phase II clinical trial, began to be applied this week through vaccination.

According to the Finlay Vaccine Institute in its official profile on Twitter, this process proceeds normally and in strict compliance with the health regulations and protocols established for these cases.

“This week the vaccination process of the Phase II Clinical Trial of the # Soberana02 vaccine began. Everything has passed normally and complying with good practices. It is currently being evaluated which of the formulations of # Soberana01 will go to Phase II. #CubaViva in its #Soberanas,”said the medical institution tweeted.

On December 17, Soberana 02 went to phase II of clinical trials, making it the first Latin American drug to advance to that stage.

This drug showed preliminary positive results in the first phase, for which it received this new authorization from the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices of the largest of the Antilles, publishes the Granma newspaper.

Sovereign 02 is a conjugate vaccine, in which the virus antigen, the receptor-binding domain (RBD), is chemically bound to tetanus toxoid.

The second Cuban vaccine candidate against Sars-CoV-2, turns out to be an innovative vaccine, having no precedent among all those that are developed to face the new coronavirus in the world, according to details to Granma by Dr. Eduardo Vérez Bencomo, general director from the Finlay Vaccine Institute.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)