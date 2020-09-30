Pediatric cardiology in Cienfuegos exhibits laudable results

The Cuban Pediatrician’s Day is celebrated with rejoicing in Cienfuegos by presenting valuable results, especially in pediatric cardiology, and this is confirmed by Dr. Maritza Rodriguez Gavin, head of the Maternal and Child Section in the Provincial Health Directorate.

The work of the pediatric cardiology network in Cienfuegos is considered to be of excellence due to the number of lives saved, and as part of the actions to greet the event, today they are holding a colloquium on the specialty at the Paquito Gonzalez Cueto Pediatric Hospital.

The Cuban Pediatrician’s Day has been celebrated since 2008 every September 30, on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of Professor Angel Arturo AballI Arellano, considered the Father of this specialty on the Island.

Dr. Aballi was the founder of the Cuban Society of Pediatrics on October 7, 1928 and trained several generations of Cuban physicians.

(Translated by Yeney Perez Corona)